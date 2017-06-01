IBM in the News - 2016

IBM is taking steps to make the world a better place.
The company has unveiled its annual ‘Five in Five’ list today, which lays out some of the most important and groundbreaking scientific innovations that, in the next five years, could have the potential to drastically alter the way people work, live and interact.
This year’s overarching theme is “making the invisible visible,” with IBM highlighting artificial intelligence (AI), hyperimaging, macroscopes, chip technology, and smart sensors as technologies that could have a big impact on life as we know it.
We break down IBM’s predictions below:
One in five Canadians will experience a mental illness in their lifetime, according to the Canadian Mental Health Association, and IBM is working to assist those who suffer.
The company is developing AI systems with machine learning capabilities that can analyze and find patterns in human speech and written words, which it hopes will ultimately help health professionals predict, identify and monitor various illnesses, such as schizophrenia, mania and depression. It hopes that similar techniques can be used to help patients with Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, Huntington’s disease, PTSD, and even neurodevelopmental conditions such as autism and ADHD.
“Cognitive computers can analyze a patient’s speech or written words to look for tell-tale indicators [of illness] found in language, including meaning, syntax and intonation,” the company says in a Jan. 5 press release. “Combining the results of these measurements with those from wearable devices and imaging systems and collected in a secure network can paint a more complete picture of the individual for health professionals to better identify, understand, and treat the underlying disease.”
IBM hopes that this technology, along with traditional clinical visits, will transform what were once invisible signs of suffering into “clear signals of a patients’ likelihood of entering a certain mental state or how well their treatment plan is working.”
More than 99.9 percent of the electromagnetic spectrum cannot be observed by the naked eye, and while scientists have spent the last century building instruments to sense different wavelengths, these tools generally remain expensive and specialized.
Scientists at IBM are currently building a compact hyperimaging platform that can “see” across the many levels of the electromagnetic spectrum. The hope is that this technology, along with AI, will help humans see “beyond the domain of visible light” to reveal what would otherwise be unknown or hidden from plain sight.
This could assist drivers in hazardous traffic or weather conditions see more clearly, help self-driving cars operate more efficiently, or even confirm whether a bank check or pharmaceutical drug is real or fraudulent, the company speculates.
It predicts these devices to be portable and affordable for the everyday consumer, and even sees the opportunity to embed the technology in mobile phones to make it as least disruptive as possible.
With the emergence of connected devices and the Internet of Things (IoT), millions of exabytes of data are collected every year – however, much of it goes to waste. In fact, Berkeley reports that 80 per cent of a scientist’s time is spent scrubbing data instead of analyzing and understanding what was collected.
IBM hopes to change that using machine-learning software to organize the information. It has developed a “macroscope” to help bring together the vast amount of data gathered into something humans can comprehend and use to better various processes and activities.
“Unlike the microscope to see the very small, or the telescope that can see far away, [the macroscope] is a system of software and algorithms to bring all of Earth’s complex data together to analyze it for meaning,” the company says.
For example, farmers can use data on climate, soil conditions, water levels and their relationship to irrigation practices to make better crop choices and decisions on where to plant and how to conserve water. It tested the concept at a Californian winery in 2012 and saw success.
Beyond Earth, the technology could also be used to predict asteroid collisions and learn more about their composition.
IBM predicts that within the next five years, nanotechnology will act as a first response medical team by “tracing invisible clues in our bodily fluids and letting us know immediately if we have reason to see a doctor.” It hopes to shrink down all the processes necessary in analyzing a disease – which would normally be carried out in a full-scale biochemistry lab – to a single silicon chip.
Company scientists are developing “lab-on-a-chip” technology “that can separate and isolate bioparticles down to 20 nanometers in diameter, a scale that gives access to DNA, viruses and exosomes.” This technology would potentially be able to reveal diseases before symptoms are even shown.
IBM hopes such technology could eventually be incorporated into a handheld device, as well as combined with IoT products, such as sleep monitors and smart watches, to be analyzed by AI systems for insight.
“When taken together, this data set will give us an in-depth view of our health and alert us to the first signs of trouble, helping to stop disease before it progresses,” the company reports.
To combat pollution and climate change, IBM is developing affordable sensing technologies that can be used by the energy industry to detect leaks around extraction wells, storage facilities and distribution pipelines in real time. For example, the company is working with natural gas producer Southwestern Energy to design an intelligence methane monitoring system as part of the ARPA-E Methane Observation Networks with Innovative Technology to Obtain Reductions (MONITOR) program.
IBM’s research is focused on using silicon photonics, “an evolving technology that transfers data by light, allowing computing literally at the speed of light.” It says chips made with this technology could be embedded in a network of sensors on the ground, or within infrastructure, or even fly on autonomous drones.
In five years, IBM foresees networks of such IoT connected sensors that could alert the industry of leaks in a matter of minutes instead of days or weeks, which could drastically reduce waste and the likelihood of catastrophic events. Combined with real-time wind data, satellite data and other sources, such technology “can be used to build complex environmental models to detect the origin and quantity of pollutants as they occur.”
IBM, Deloitte, Bell, CGI and the Herjavec Group are the leaders in the security services market in Canada, according to a new vendor assessment report from IDC Canada.
The assessment is based on interviews on 11 service providers conducted by IDC and an evaluation of vendors, consultants, and system integrators. The analyst firm evaluated service provider across six different categories:
“The Canadian security services market is evolving quickly as pure-play providers are acquired, partnerships are formed , and new players try to tap into the strong growth security services vendors have been experiencing,” says Kevin Lonergan, senior analyst of infrastructure solutions at IDC Canada, in a press release. “Although competition is ramping up, there are still many opportunities for green field growth as Canadian organizations continue to look to third parties for help securing their business.”
IDC also named several vendors to its Major players category:
Leaders are considered to provide a complete range of services that could meet the needs of a small business to a large enterprise, IDC says. But just because a vendor is in the leaders category doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the best fit for your business. Each business will be looking to hire the vendor that can work with their own budget and offer solutions priced to meet their specific security priorities.
There are more clouds gathering in Canada, and they are not harbingers of economic woes, but of IBM partnering with Bell to provide business customers across Canada with access to specialized cloud services on Bell’s Business Cloud.
Big Blue already has two data centres in Canada – one in Markham, Ontario and the other in Drummondville, Quebec. The new partnership with Canada’s largest telco will provide businesses with access to its cloud via a secure, high-speed connection and make it easier to adopt and built out hybrid environments, said Nevil Knupp, IBM Canada’s vice-president of cloud.
Data residency has led to growth of international cloud computing firms setting up data centres in Canada, but enterprises are also looking for a reliable and secure connection to the cloud that doesn’t rely on sending data over the public Internet, said Knupp. IBM’s partnership with Bell Business Cloud allows these customers to plug into the IBM Cloud and get direct access to a wide range of on-demand computing and storage options, including Bell Cloud Compute, a self-serve environment for managed virtual machines, as well as backup and restore capabilities for customer data and applications.
The partnership with Bell is part of IBM’s ongoing investment in data centres and cloud computing in Canada, said Knupp, which includes its cloud-focused developer environment embedded within Ryerson University’s DMZ incubator to help developers from both startups and enterprises build apps on its suite of cloud technologies – the first location in Canada.
IBM’s data centre in Markham has been up and running for about two years, and the Drummondville facility is about to celebrate its one-year anniversary, said Knupp. Having already addressed data residency, IBM is looking to further address customer security concerns by providing MPLS connectivity through Bell so they can process more data in the cloud. “Our customers are not moving everything into the cloud,” he said. “They are using the cloud to connect to the investments they have already made.”
Knupp said more and more public sector customers as well as those in heavily regulated industries are looking for cloud options.
Canada has been getting a lot of attention from U.S. cloud computing providers of late. Amazon, Microsoft and Oracle have all opened or announced data centres here over the past of year or so. The latter’s was driven in large part by the public sector looking to leverage SaaS in the cloud to provide efficient delivery of applications while at the same time assuaging concerns of the public over security and data compliance.
Last June, Microsoft announced it was building two data centres in Canada to support its customers cloud computing requirements and is spending more than US$10 billion a year on Azure data centres. CentriLogic set up a new data centre in the Greater Toronto Area in August to provide enterprise-grade services, while Rogers bolstered its has bolstered its presence in Atlantic Canada with the December acquisition of Internetworking Atlantic Inc. (IAI), including the company’s Halifax-based data centre.
San Francisco, CA – There’s nothing quite like a Microsoft Corp. conference.
At Build 2016, the software giant unveiled its vision for the next evolution in computing, one that it hopes will use context and intelligence to make machines more personal.
Arguably, it’s a goal that IBM set out to accomplish years ago with the Watson platform. And while Big Blue had a head start in marketing its cognitive solution, Microsoft is backed by Windows 10, which the company claims is the quickest-adopted operating system to date, including within the enterprise.
In this capacity, Microsoft was firing on all cylinders.
With Cortana Intelligence Suite (formerly known as the Cortana Analytics Suite), Microsoft finally has an answer to IBM Watson.
Where Watson seems to be overwhelmingly geared towards enterprise scenarios, Cortana Intelligence was demoed primarily in consumer-facing use cases.
Microsoft Cognitive Services, one of Cortana Intelligence Suite’s two components, is a collection of intelligence APIs that look at vision, speech, language, knowledge and search.
The second half of the suite is called Microsoft Bot Framework, meant to be used by developers to create – in any programming language – “bots” as Microsoft calls them, which use natural language to accomplish tasks for customers – think Tay, Microsoft’s hapless chatbot A.I., except with a clearly defined purpose and hopefully less hilarious results.
In one example, Microsoft showed off an app in partnership with Dominos Pizza that allowed customers on various devices and messaging platforms to order a pizza using natural language. A phrase such as “Can I get a large pepperoni pizza delivered to my place for lunch” can be interpreted by APIs that can fill out forms behind-the-scenes such as location, size of the pizza, toppings, time, etc. Integration with Cortana would further allow information such as address to be automatically called up.
With Microsoft pushing for integration between all platforms and devices, bots like these would work on browsers, as a desktop or mobile app, in Skype, Slack, Office 365 and supposedly even works on non-smart cellphones through SMS.
All of this is, of course, built on Microsoft Azure. Speaking of Skype, bots will help bring the communications platform into the “next generation” as well.
Microsoft’s messaging and video conferencing application is set to receive its own dedicated bots via the Skype Bot Platform, which will include the SDK, API and Workflows.
Skype will even see integration with Cortana, which will highlight and interact with key information in conversations to call up relevant apps such as calendar, but even converse with the user in her own conversation and broker with third party bots for deliveries, bookings, or call up contacts as they become relevant.
For now, the Cortana Intelligence Suite, is in preview.
Three Canadian universities are among eight institutions that will be in a year-long research project to teach IBM’s Watson cognitive computing platform how to comb through unstructured data to improve cyber security.
Starting this fall the institutions — including the University of Ottawa, the University of Waterloo and the University of New Brunswick — will work with IBM to teach Watson the nuances of security research findings and how to discover patterns and evidence of hidden cyber attacks and threats.
In making the announcement on Tuesday, Caleb Barlow, vice-president of IBM Security, said in an interview the work won’t necessarily lead to a commercial Watson for Cyber Security product. For example, Watson will work with IBM’s free X-Force threat information exchange.
“The university program is an academic initiative. Each university decides how they’re going to implement it with their students — whether it will be part of course work, extra credit — and they’re going to get a front-row seat into how we build cognitive solutions in the security realm.”
IBM sells a number of services on the Watson platform including Watson for Oncology (helps cancer specialists evaluate patient data against clinical evidence), Explorer (analyzes structured and unstructured enterprise data), Discovery Advisor (helps organizations discover relationships between disparate data they hold), and Engagement Advisor (an automated self-service solution that offers answers to customer questions).
“This is an opportunity for our students, faculty and researchers to contribute significantly to the ever-evolving challenges in the cybersecurity industry,” Claude D’Amours, director of EECS in the University of Ottawa’s faculty of engineering, said in the IBM release. “Furthermore the training opportunities for our students through this collaboration are second to none which will help them differentiate when seeking employment.”
“We’ve been working hard with IBM for years on solutions to the growing threat of cybersecurity. This project with Watson has tremendous potential to be a game-changer,” Dr. Ali Ghorbani, dean of the University of New Brunswick’s faculty of computer science said in the IBM release. “At the University of New Brunswick, we prize opportunities for our students to help companies and organizations find solutions to real-world problems. This work with Watson and IBM is yet another example of the kinds of transformative experiences our students can expect.”
“Waterloo is renowned for its unique system of education that equips students with real-world experiences as they pursue their academic careers, both through co-op work experiences as well as exposure to new research. We are delighted that IBM is giving Waterloo students a valuable opportunity to explore the state of the art at the intersection of machine learning and cybersecurity,” said professor Manoj Sachdev, chair of the University of Waterloo’s department of electrical and computer engineering.
Watson for Cyber Security won’t replace an organization’s security information and event management (SIEM) system, Barlow said, which processes structured data from the network. That’s machine-readable data, he pointed out, whereas blogs, academic articles and such are only in human-readable formats. Hopefully Watson can be trained to go through that kind of data and pick out the gems.
The problem is SIEMs and similar systems are overwhelmed with data, Barlow said. An average enterprise might see 200,000 events a day, he pointed out — and most are false positives. Watson for Cyber Security could work hand in hand with SIEMs, he said — and help with the shortage of cybersecurity pros.
But how much value is there in material like blogs which may include speculation, conjecture and guesses? “That’s part of what we’re going to find out,” Barlow said. “There’s a certain amount of noise, as you can imagine. But when we look at particularly the highly-technical blogs, when we look at new analyst analysis of malware, when we look at indicators of compromise, at disclosures of recent breaches and attacks, that’s a lot of actionable information because this is really about providing context to the situation.”
So just as IBM [NYSE:IBM] envision’s Watson helping doctors diagnose a patient, Watson for Cyber Security could help a member of an infosec team analyze an event, Barlow said. “Let’s face it, most of those threads Watson pulls on aren’t going to go anywhere. It’ll be ‘Oh well, looks like somebody forgot their password. Don’t worry about it,’ or ‘I can’t find anything more about this event. Let’s just watch it.'” But, he added, it could also discover that the event was written about in a recent blog, lists the evidence and makes recommendations.
Other institutions in the project are California State Polytechnic University, Pomona; Pennsylvania State University; Massachusetts Institute of Technology; New York University; and the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC).
IBM Corp. was the latest company to put blockchain services on the cloud. The firm last week announced has released a version of the decentralized ledger technology for its cloud-based developer platform, Bluemix.
Whereas Microsoft has opted for Ethereum as the basis for its blockchain, IBM is using Hyperledger, a nascent project from the Linux Foundation that will also be able to run smart contracts.
Hyperledger is a collaborative project with partners ranging from around 30 companies, including startups and banks. It’s attempting to create an open standard for blockchain technology, in a similar model to Linux’s open standard for operating system development.
IBM donated blockchain code to the project. So did Blockstream, a firm that develops technologies to enhance bitcoin’s blockchain, and Digital Asset Holdings, a financial services blockchain company that is already running pilot projects in the commercial sector.
IBM has been advocating for an open approach to blockchain development since at least February, when its director of global blockhain offerings John Wolpert gave a keynote speech at the Block Chain Conference in San Francisco. It was there that he argued for a move beyond Ethereum and bitcoin.
“At present, each blockchain network that supports the concept of a smart contract has developed their own proprietary way of writing them,” Wolpert said more recently, adding: “We believe standards are important to accelerate the pace of adoption, by both customers and ISVs alike.”
Big Blue also made efforts to move Hyperledger beyond BlueMix by making its donated Hyperledger code available on DockerHub. It has also created a security solution to help lock down blockchain networks in an attempt to overcome security concerns about running them in the cloud.
The company has created what it calls an auditable operating environment for cloud-based blockchain networks, using tamper-resistant storage of the cryptographic keys that support many blockchain operations. The tamper-proofing reports any unauthorized attempts at physical access, and it also runs blockchain nodes in protected environments to stop any data leaks, which are a common worry in multi-tenant public cloud operations.
This is the latest in a line of blockchain-related developments for IBM. The company also opened a New York city-based BlueMix Garage in April, one of a series of centres designed to bring together experts in cloud and blockchain technology.
Hyperledger is still a relatively young project, and many aspects of it are still being hammered out. It has already taken pitches from Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin, though, who reportedly hopes to integrate that technology with Hyperledger.
“As this is an open source initiative, interoperability and portability are important characteristics to be met,” said Kyle Donovan, a spokesperson for the Linux Foundation, adding that the group’s primary focus is creating a single code base.
“In parallel, we have kicked off a project to define the set of requirements and use cases that the community would expect to be able to support with the Hyperledger Project’s deliverable(s).”
It’s bad enough that employees are allowed to bring their own laptops and tablets to work, but imagine if they had to build their own clusters.
That was the problem Carleton University’s computing and communications services department faced until recently with academic researchers on campus. Unable to access a central compute facility, research departments for years simply bought what they needed – desktops or servers – or used compute services off campus.
But it also meant the CIO couldn’t offer the advantages of cloud computing’s ability to spin up virtual machines.
This week that changed with the official opening of a hybrid cloud for researchers, running Canonical’s Linux-based Ubuntu OpenStack on IBM Power servers that also links to a cluster of x86 servers.
The unique combo is needed because some commercial analytic software researchers need only runs on an x86 platform.
Initially for capacity reasons the cloud will be available only for 170 researchers attached to Carleton’s Institute for Data Science, who come from almost every department. However it is designed to be expandable.
Sylvain Pitre, the Ottawa university’s manager of research computing services, believes it’s the only hybrid cloud operated by a university in this country.
The story of the move began several years ago. Without central compute services every researcher was using either buying their own servers or workstations services with approved departmental funding or purchasing compute access from Compute Canada, a network of 27 data centres in universities and research institutions across the county.
It wasn’t a satisfactory for a lot of reasons, including a constant fight by departments for money. “Both these faculties are heavy users of compute resources,” Pitre said, “and they were both seeing their researchers spending a lot of money on these things. It really shouldn’t be done that way.” About two years ago the university’s CIO and the deans of the faculties of design engineering and science met to find a way to leverage the cloud. In November, 2014 Pitre was hired to make it happen.
”Carleton has always had a partnership with IBM– they fund a lot of things on campus,” he said. “Early 2015 I started shopping around for what we could have on campus and IBM contacted me and said ‘If you’re looking for equipment let’s talk as see what we can do.’”
IBM suggested servers from its Power line, which runs Linux, but because certain commercial analytics software that only runs on Windows was needed by some users a hybrid solution was needed.
The thought was IBM’s Cloud Manager with OpenStack would be the research cloud’s platform but in late 2015 IBM said Cloud Manager would no longer be supported. At that point IBM suggested Canonical, which not only makes the Ubuntu Linux distribution it also has an OpenStack version and tools for provisioning bare metal servers.
A financing and research grant arrangement was worked out with IBM for the Power servers and Canonical software, with the IT science and engineering departments paying for the x86 servers and network switch. Canonical helped implement its software.
The cluster looks like this:
–10 Power servers, two of which two running OpenStack. Each has one 10 core Power8 CPUs with 64 GB of RAM. The other eight servers, for running the virtual machines, have 10 dual core Power8 CPUs with 128 GB of memory;
– six x86 severs, each with 16 dual core Intel Xeon CPUs and each with128 GB of memory;
–a Dell storage array with 60 TB of flash storage;
–and a Cisco Catalyst 10GB network switch.
Pitre estimates it can easily support 100 users simultaneously. Most users would need four cores; some only need a single VM to write code, which isn’t very demanding. For now, however, he doesn’t want researchers who need hundreds of cores.
“The cloud allows our (IT) department to be more directly involved in supporting research on campus,” Pitre said, “whereas before it was seen as only providing the infrastructure,” Pitre said.
Among the benefits for researches is access to more compute power than PCs, and they have access to an experienced support time for developing applications. Also, they don’t have to spend money from research grants to buy servers, nor do they have spend time supporting and maintaining their own hardware.
“This is kind of our pilot … We’re trying to drum up interest so other faculties will put money into it in the future” for expansion.
As for demand, “we’ve had a lot of people knocking on our door for a few months.”
LAS VEGAS — IBM released new tools for developers coding server-side Swift this week, making a point to showcase its partnership with Apple Inc. at its InterConnect conference.
Underlining its commitment to Swift and its endorsement of the language as a key tool for enterprises to build out mobile apps, IBM is also the largest developer of Swift, producing more than 100 mobile apps in the language. It’s offering to help enterprises dabbling in using Swift to produce in-house apps.
“We look at this as a way to accelerate adoption of mobile and cloud,” says Robert LeBlanc, senior vice-president of IBM Cloud. “It makes sense to allow the programmer to program on both the front end and the back end out in the cloud.”
LeBlanc invited Brian Croll,vice-president of product marketing at Apple, up on stage during the opening keynote at InterConnect. Croll highlighted the popularity of Swift, saying it has been adopted faster than any other programming language.
“We’re excited by the deep involvement of IBM in the Swift project int he open source community,” Croll said. “IBM is helping to make Swift great on servers.”
Apple first introduced Swift in 2014, an abstracted programming language that gave developers another option to develop native apps for its iOS platform besides coding in C or C++. In December, Apple announced it was releasing Swift to the open source community and along with it, Swift for Linux, allowing it to be used on the server side. IBM supported the move by releasing a Swift Sandbox that would allow developers to experiment in working with server-side Swift.
Now IBM has some new tools for developers that are using their sandbox. Big Blue is driving Swift in the enterprise in several ways, explains Michael Gilfix, vice-president of IBM MobileFirst Offering Management:
IBM’s Swift Package Catalogue on the Blue mix platform has already seen 120 different modules contributed to it, Gilfix says. Developing more will help Swift become a more useable tool for developers in the enterprise.
“We have a great programming language and a great compiler, but we don’t have all the libraries yet,” he says. “This is the first step. This is enabling the community to move beyond snippets of code to real applications.”
Asked if Swift could ever be seen running on a non-Apple client, Gilfix responds that the language was only made open source two months ago. But the uptake by the developer community has been beyond expectations.
|Article
|Pageviews
|Avg. Time Spent
|IBM predicts superhero vision, nano-sized health devices in next five years
|5,231
|2:45
|IDC names these 5 service providers as Canada’s security leaders
|2062
|1:02
|IBM partners with Bell to secure connections to its cloud
|1,541
|1:51
|Microsoft unveils Cortana Intelligence Suite and Bot Framework, its answer to IBM Watson
|1,502
|1:52
|Three Canadian universities to help teach IBM’s Watson about cyber security
|1,339
|2:02
|IBM pushes open standards with cloud-based blockchain
|1,343
|1:59
|Carleton University researchers in a cloud
|1,330
|1:37
|IBM deepens Apple partnership by driving Swift in the enterprise
|1,246
|1:32
|15,594PAGEVIEWS
|1:50AVG. TIME SPENT