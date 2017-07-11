The Business Leadership Podcast: Jeff Cates, President & CEO at Intuit Canada

On today’s episode, I speak with Jeff Cates, President & CEO of Intuit Canada, a software development company that produces premier brands such as TurboTax, QuickBooks and Mint.

Under Jeff’s leadership, Intuit Canada has risen to become one of the top places to work in Canada, as ranked by the Great Place to Work Institute. He is responsible for helping the company become recognized as the nation’s undisputed financial solutions leader in every market it serves, by leading a team of over 400 employees dedicated to simplifying the business of life.

Previously, he worked at Apple Canada leading their commercial business, and Hewlett Packard as vice president of their consumer division where he developed his current leadership and management style.

It was an insightful conversation where we touched upon building a successful culture, learning from past experiences, and being focused on your goals.

With that, I hope you enjoy the conversation!

Sponsor: Cogeco Peer 1

