The Business Leadership Podcast: Humza Teherany, CEO of Compass Digital Labs

On this episode, I speak with Humza Teherany. Humza has over 20 years in driving Technology and Business Strategy; while directly contributing to both top and bottom line results.

Compass Digital Labs began as an innovation team within a multi-billion dollar enterprise. Attracting talent from many different industries and disciplines, the dynamics of the team became part of the winning recipe.

With the mandate to drive the best possible experiences, Compass Digital Labs builds innovative solutions across industry verticals; from senior living to students, hospitals, corporate offices, sports & entertainment and beyond.

With user experience designers, mobile and back-end developers, digital and social marketing, data scientists and field service technologists, Compass Digital Labs is a leader in consumer innovation, bringing start up thinking into large enterprises across North America.

Before Compass, Humza worked at Allstream, the biggest enterprise telecommunications company in Canada, where he was Director of Business Transformation and IT Enterprise Architecture. Humza has also held various technical and management roles at Bell Canada.

Humza is an invited keynote speaker at various North American conferences every year focused on technology, innovation, and driving business results. Humza has built strong technology and business partnerships with top organizations across the globe. This network allows him to innovate creatively and quickly, accelerating business objectives.

Humza has an undergraduate degree from York University and holds various professional training accreditations from both the Schulich School of Business and the Niagara Institute. Humza also serves as the President of the CIO Association of Canada.

