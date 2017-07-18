The Business Leadership Podcast: Fatima Zaidi, VP Business Development at Eighty-Eight

Fatima Zaidi has had over nine years of experience in business development, marketing, and strategy. Her expertise in sales effectiveness and partnerships led her to the role as vice-president of business development for Eighty-Eight, a Toronto-based creative communications agency.

Prior to Eighty-Eight, Fatima was the head of business development at retail company Rent frock Repeat (who were on Season 7 of Dragons’ Den). She was responsible for the overall management of all strategic business development, marketing, and customer relationship activities nationwide.

Fatima is a commentator for Global News, chair for the Discover Your Personal Brand (DYPB) conference, a content writer for Huffington Post and BetaKit, and was named Marketing Magazine’s top 30 under 30 marketers and brand developers for 2016.

