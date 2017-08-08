The Business Leadership Podcast: Erin Bury, Managing Director at Eighty Eight

Named one of Marketing Magazine’s “Top 30 Under 30”, Erin Bury is a marketer, former technology journalist, and startup enthusiast. A monthly columnist for the Financial Post and a tech commentator on CTV News, Erin shares the ins-and-outs of entrepreneurship, marketing to millennials, creating a killer personal brand, and how to harness the latest digital trends. Her other claim to fame is she’s been retweeted by Oprah – twice.

Currently the Managing Director at Eighty-Eight, a creative communications agency that works with consumer brands and technology companies to tell their stories, Erin has worked with brands including Sony Pictures Television, Torstar, Yellow Pages, and PayPal, as well as with countless startups. Erin was formerly the managing editor at startup publication BetaKit, and the director of communications at Sprouter, which was acquired by Postmedia in 2011.

A journalism graduate, Erin has also written for publications such as The Globe and Mail, Mashable, Marketing Magazine, Strategy Magazine, and VentureBeat. She comments frequently in the press about marketing and entrepreneurship and has appeared in publications including The New York Times, Forbes, CNN, The Toronto Star, and Canadian Business.

Erin has spoken at events across North America with up to 1,000 attendees, including at Haste & Hustle, CTAConf, Content Marketing Conference, and the Profit W100. She has also hosted events for PriceWaterhouseCoopers, Square Canada, Microsoft Canada, and several entrepreneurship organizations, and is a frequent event host and emcee who has interviewed leading executives and entrepreneurs on-stage, including Shark Tank entrepreneur Mark Cuban.

If you enjoyed this episode, please subscribe, rate, and leave me a comment on your favorite network:

iTunes | Android | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS

Click here for more information on The Business Leadership Podcast.

Sponsor: Cogeco Peer 1

The CanadianCIO 2016 census will help you answer those questions and more. Based on detailed survey results from more than 100 senior technology leaders, the new report offers insights on issues ranging from stature and spend to challenges and the opportunities ahead.