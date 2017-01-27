Xerox brings Canadian exec back from U.S. to helm northern division

After serving a stint south of the border, Xerox Corp. veteran and channel chief John Corley will be coming home to Canada to lead Xerox Canada, the document solutions and services vendor announced on Friday afternoon.

Corley’s latest post in his 22-year tenure at Xerox follows previous posts in Canada as the vice-president of Canadian operations, and a senior role in sales and marketing. He even got his start in the Big Smoke in 1994, and was on Canada’s Top 40 Under 40 list in 2008. He was also recognized with Xerox’s CEO Award that same year for his work in a $1.5 billion acquisition of Global Imaging Systems.

Corley takes over from Al Varney, who had been president since 2014. Varney has moved across the pond to be the president of Xerox’s North, South, and Central Europe position.

In his role at the top of the Canadian organization, Corley will be responsible for the go-to-market strategy, operations, marketing, sales and services delivery for clients of all sizes.

Xerox, its name synonymous with photocopiers, has transformed itself over the last decade to be a technology solutions and services firm, still organized around the handling of documents and business processes. Late last year, it expanded its Communication and Marketing Solutions and well as its Document Transaction Processing Services.

Alongside its headquarters in Mississauga, Ont. it operates the Xerox Research Centre of Canada, committed to materials science research.

In a July 2015 interview with Corley, he spoke with Computer Dealer News about growing the channel portion of delivering Xerox’s managed print services business to two-thirds of all business, up from half of all business.

