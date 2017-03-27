What’s on your mind, CIO?

IT tools and systems are changing rapidly. Companies are flattening their organizational structures and digital disruption by a competitor may be just an innovation away.

CIOs find themselves in a volatile landscape. Once a backstage player responsible for “keeping the moving parts moving,” CIOs today are part of senior management and expected to be corporate thought leaders on key issues like security and innovation.

As a power player in the digital era, it’s important to understand their views on the bottlenecks to progress, and the day-to-day challenges that guide their decision-making priorities.

Understanding leads to action

“The better you understand what the CIO is thinking, the greater the opportunity to predict where a company is going and how you can partner to meet the company’s needs,” says IT World Canada (ITWC) CIO Jim Love.

And Love should know. He’s been surveying Canadian CIOs in detail for the past four years.

“Our CanadianCIO reports on CIO thinking are among our most popular research offerings,” says Love. “Because of the sample size we are able to obtain, the findings are representative across company size, geography, and all sectors, including government.”

Dr. Ron Babin, a noted associate professor from Ryerson University, has joined Love to create the 2017 CanadianCIO census, which launched March 27 in association with the CIO Association of Canada. CA Technologies, a leading systems software company, is the sponsor of the report.

Getting the complete picture

The survey covers issues ranging from spending and hiring projections to the identification of the issues CIOs believe will have the biggest impact over the next five years. In recognition of the importance of digital disruption, this year’s survey contains several questions on the challenges and opportunities of digital transformation.

“This is not a fluffy, nine-question survey with a predictable conclusion. It will take 15 minutes to complete and require some reflection by the respondent,” says Love. “This required commitment ensures the results will be meaty.”

Take the survey

Qualified respondents who complete the survey will receive a copy of the report and two tickets to the Digital Transformation Awards Conference and Awards reception on June 14, 2017, in Toronto.

Last year’s report found CIOs were increasingly confident in their ability to sell ideas to the decision-makers in the executive suites and consider innovation as one of their top five priorities.

Read the 2016 report.