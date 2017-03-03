VMware wants to help accelerate your company’s digital transformation

Dell Technologies Inc. subsidiary VMware Inc. made several announcements at this year’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, but they all shared a common theme: Digital transformation.

With this week’s launch of vCloud NFV (Network Functions Virtualization) 2.0, AirWatch Managed Services, and a new series of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions developed in collaboration with engineering and design firm Harman International, the enterprise software giant made it clear it wants to help as many companies transfer their operations online as possible.

“In the fast-evolving technology landscape, continued success and growth for [communications service providers (CSPs)] depends on transforming from connectivity providers to innovators in delivering rich services, content and personalized experiences,” Shekar Ayyar, executive vice president and general manager of VMware’s Telco Group said in a March 1 statement. “Software-defined, virtualized architectures are the catalysts helping service providers modernize their networks, making them 5G ready, and opening their businesses to new possibilities.”

Balancing high customer expectations with business challenges such as increased competition and cost, lack of service differentiation, and new business models, it’s as important for today’s CSPs to look inward at how they build their networks as it is for them to externally seek new service opportunities, and with more than 80 deployments by over 45 CSPs serving more than 300 million subscribers worldwide, vCloud NFV is one of the best tools available for companies seeking to accelerate their service innovation and delivery, reduce costs, and simplify their network operations, VMware said.

Like the vanilla vCloud platform, vCloud NFV 2.0 allows organizations to deploy a multi-vendor, multi-function platform that incorporates automated service, secure multi-tenancy, operations management, and 5G-ready carrier-grade reliability. Thirty-four VNFs have been certified for NFV 2.0 thus far, with more on the way.

AirWatch, meanwhile, gives customers the opportunity to purchase VMware’s enterprise mobility management services as a solution through the company’s vCloud Air Network program. The AirWatch platform and its VMware Workspace One app gives managers and employees secure access to enterprise collaboration services such as email and file sharing, through both company and BYO devices.

“By offering all applications – mobile, web, Windows (including Windows 10), virtual, or cloud – through a single app portal with identity integration for single sign-on, carriers can further maximize revenue from enterprise data usage, software resale and services opportunities,” the company said.

Finally, in partnership with Harman VMware is now offering CSPs a solution that securely streamlines the management, deployment, and monitoring of their IoT infrastructure.

For more details, check out VMware’s website.

