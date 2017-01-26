This will be eventful year in privacy in Canada, say experts on the eve of International Privacy Day

Data privacy – the science and art of protecting and accurately disclosing to customers how personally identifiable information is being used by organizations – is as important today to enterprises as network security.

With the 11th annual International Data Privacy Day being officially celebrated Jan. 28th – which falls on a Saturday – privacy experts this week are looking back at privacy incidents in 2016 and ahead to 2017.

While the situation isn’t bad here they warn the public and private sectors not to be complacent.

“I think we’re in very good position” on privacy in Canada, says Ann Cavoukian, director of Ryerson University’s Big Data and Privacy Institute.

Many Canadian businesses are aware of the heightened public concern about privacy and fears of loss of control of personal information held by enterprises and governments, she said. In fact Cavoukian regularly advises businesses to loudly shout to customers they take data privacy seriously.

Customers will consent to secondary use of data if they have a trusted business relationship with the organization.

However, she’s worried about the privacy implications of data collected by so-called smart devices, ranging from watches to cars. Some manufacturers “are clueless,” she said, “because of all the information it can collect.” But they don’t know where all of it goes and if law enforcement can get access to it. “They don’t have the controls in place.”

David Fraser, a privacy lawyer with the Halifax firm McInnes Cooper, isn’t sure small and medium-sized Canadian firms “are up to speed in the way that they should be” on privacy.

Most of the headline cases privacy commissioners deal with involve large enterprises – banks, insurance companies, telcos and the like who have resources (lawyers, compliance officers) to adequately handle privacy issues. Most SMBs don’t, he said.

In Canada 2016 was was relatively quiet, said Fraser.

A growing number of class action lawsuits relating to privacy and data breaches have been filed across the country, he said. A few have been quietly settled. The rest are either certified or in the process of being certified but haven’t yet come to trial, he noted. Several deal with issues like a lost hard drive where there’s a question of how much damage a plaintiff has suffered.

But there’s also been a “significant growth” in the number of class-action and criminal cases involving employees allegedly improperly snooping through sensitive corporate files.

A headline 2015 Ontario court privacy decision on allowing a person to sue another for allegedly putting an explicit video of them on the Internet –so-called ‘revenge porn’ – was overturned and is now back in court, leaving that issue temporarily unresolved.

One thing to look for this year, Fraser said, is how the Trudeau government will move after public consultations on national security policy, which may translate into privacy-related legislation.

In many ways, Cavoukian and Fraser said, 2017 is going to be more eventful than last year for several reasons:

–Ottawa is expected to release proposed regulations for reporting data breaches to the federal privacy commissioner and to potential victims for organizations coming under PIPEDA;

–organizations that sell products and services into Europe will have to prepare to comply with the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDRP), which comes into effect May 25, 2018;

The federal information and privacy commissioner will release the results of two public consultations:

–on whether organizations are properly getting consent for personal information they collect from customers and partners;

–and on whether Internet service providers should do more to protect people who say their reputation has been damaged by others online.

Looking back it’s not easy to assess the state of privacy in Canada in the past 12 months. Examining reported data breaches is an uneven metric because there is no consistent reporting authority.

What can be said is the biggest reported Canadian breach in 2016 was the 45 million records exposed at Toronto-based VerticalScope, which operates hundreds of technology, automotive and sports discussion forums. The company is controlled by the parent of the Toronto Star.

Also, the federal privacy commissioner reported that the number of material data breaches suffered by federal departments increased 16 per cent to 298 for the 12 month period ending March, 2016, compared to 256 the previous year.

Meanwhile CBC news reported that as many as 70,000 managers had excess and unneeded access to the personal details of all 300,000 federal employees enrolled in the new and problem-filled Phoenix pay system.