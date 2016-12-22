Ten ways to make your video message stand out from the crowd

If customers enjoy a company’s marketing video, they’re more likely to buy the product.

But, half of companies surveyed by Ascend said that an effective video strategy was their most challenging hurdle because it’s difficult to cut through the content clutter.

“Video is about storytelling,” James Roy, president of Digital Reno, told participants in a recent ITWC webinar. “Ninety-two per cent of consumers want brands to tell a story. It’s an inherent human need.”

The webinar, “Using video storytelling to connect with customers” was hosted by ITWC CIO Jim Love and provided advice to businesses on how to create professional business videos that shine above the rest.

Why your content strategy should include video

The sea of video content is growing at an astounding rate, said Roy. Three hundred hours worth of video are pushed to YouTube every minute and, according to Cisco Systems, video will account for 69 per cent of all consumer Internet traffic by next year.

Nonetheless, Roy believes that businesses have to get into the game. “They say a picture paints a thousand words, said Roy. “Researchers say that one minute of video is worth 1.8 million words.” Moreover, he added that YouTube receives more than one billion unique visitors every month, exceeded only by Facebook.

Roy noted some statistics that show that video is an effective way to connect with customers. Thirty-nine per cent of executives who viewed a video on a business website called the vendor afterwards. Love added that 90 per cent of users feel that a product video is helpful in decision making, and if a video is enjoyable, the purchase intent increases by 97 per cent.

However, Roy cautioned against rushing in and making poor quality videos. “If you don’t do it well enough, it could waste the investment, damage your brand and may give a competitor an edge,” said Roy.

Tips to create attention-grabbing videos

Roy outlined a ten-point plan to create professional quality videos that will cut through the online clutter:

There has to be a strong concept that can be described in one sentence, said Roy. Companies should have clear goals that fit with their marketing plans. Tell a story with a beginning, a middle and an end. This is how people naturally tell stories, said Roy and is one of the most important factors for a successful video. Be creative. Roy suggests brainstorming ideas with a wide group of people. Engage the viewers’ emotions. “Viewers can only remember limited numbers of facts, but we do remember when we feel something,” said Roy. Take risks. Roy said the best way to engage viewers is to entertain them while passing along a message. “Comedy wins hands-down every time.” Write in a clever and natural way of speaking. Use the best technical resources such as good lighting and creative editing. “When you see something that is really well done, it will stand out,” said Roy. Use a professional voiceover. “It’s more than just reading, it’s lifting it off the page and engaging the listener,” noted Love. Add a soundtrack with music and sound effects. Make sure there is a call to action that will be clear for the viewer.

When it’s done well, Roy said that video marketing provides a shortcut for delivering a message that people will remember.

