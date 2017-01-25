Starbucks board of directors nominates Microsoft CEO

The Starbucks Corporation has announced nominations for three new board members today, including the CEO of the Microsoft Corporation, Satya Nadella.

Nadella joins president and CEO of Sam’s Club and executive vice president of Wal-Mart Stores, Rosalind Brewer, and executive chairman of the Lego Brand Group, Jorgen Vig Knudstorp, as the latest nominees to the Starbucks board of directors.

In addition to his role as the CEO of Microsoft, Nadella also sits on its board of directors. He also serves on the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center board of trustees.

Brewer has served as the CEO and president of Sam’s Club, which is a division of Wal-Mart, since 2012, and will be retiring from the company on Feb. 1. She also serves on the board of directors for Lockheed Martin Corporation, and is the chair of the board of trustees for Spelman College.

Knudstorp became the executive chairman of the Lego Brand Group at the beginning of 2017. Before that, he served as the president and CEO of the Lego Group for 12 years. The Lego Brand Group became the controlling company of the Lego Group at the beginning of January.

Whether or not these three join the board will be decided at Starbucks’ Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Mar. 22.

A Starbucks director since 1990, James Shennan Jr., will be retiring from the board prior to the shareholder meeting, leaving the board with 11 members. Those members are:

Howard Schultz, chairman and CEO of Starbucks William W. Bradley, managing director of Allen & Company LLC Mary N. Dillon, CEO of Ulta Salon and Cosmetics & Fragrances, Inc. Robert M. Gates, former US Secretary of Defense Mellody Hobson, president and director of Ariel Investments, LLC Kevin R. Johnson, president and COO of Starbucks Joshua Cooper Ramo, co-CEO and vice chairman of Kissinger Associates Clara Shih, CEO of Hearsay Systems, Inc. Javier G. Teruel, retired vice chairman of Colgate-Palmolive Company Myron E. Ullman III, retired executive chairman and CEO of J.C. Penney Company, Inc. Craig E. Weatherup, retired CEO of Pepsi-Cola Company

