SAP Canada appoints new chief operating officer

SAP Canada has a new chief operating officer.

The enterprise application software company announced on Apr. 10 that Andy Canham will take on the role as COO. The 25-year industry veteran will focus on driving the growth and delivery of its cloud and on-premise solutions in Canada, as well as lead the sales, pre-sales and channel teams serving Canadian customers.

Canham expressed his excitement of joining SAP Canada, and laid out his first order of duties in a company press release.

“I have kept a close eye on what SAP has been doing over the past five to ten years as it put together a holistic cloud portfolio that can now serve as one-stop digitization shop for both large organizations and SMBs,” Canham explains. “There is a long way to go in terms of educating and helping businesses across Canada take advantage of what we can offer today, which will include working with our regional teams and partners to inspire improved competitiveness on a national and global scale.”

President of SAP Canada, John Graham, praised Canham and his work while welcoming him to the company.

“[Canham] knows the IT industry inside out and he keeps up as much as anyone I have met with the digital trends shaping the business world today,” Graham adds. “This understanding of what drives organizations in the digital economy will be highly advantageous as we look to solidify and build on our role as one of Canada’s most invaluable businesses.”

Canham joins SAP Canada after four years as a co-founding partner of Eclipsys Solutions, where he deployed technology as well as business solutions and services to enterprises across North America. He also previously spent time as senior vice president of North America systems sales for Oracle; president of Sun Microsystems Canada; as well as vice president of sales for Hewlett-Packard. He attended the University of Toronto for electrical engineering.

SAP Canada, headquartered in Toronto, Ont., employs more than 3,000 people and serves over 13,000 customers in 25 industries across the country.

