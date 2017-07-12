Salesforce goes live on AWS Canada Region

Canadian Salesforce.com customers can now be confident that their data will reside in a Canadian data centre with the expansion of its strategic alliance with Amazon Web Services.

The enterprise software vendor announced today that Canadian customers can now access its Salesforce Intelligent Success Platform on the AWS Canada (Central) Region. Examples of what can be accessed in the AWS region includes the Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, App Cloud, Community Cloud, and Analytics cloud.

The AWS Canada (Central) Region opened last December.

“We are excited to welcome Salesforce and their customers to the AWS Canada (Central) region,” said Eric Gales, director of AWS Canada in a statement. “The investment in cloud technology by companies like Salesforce is driving adoption across the country and we are proud to work with them to facilitate innovative and agile services to its growing customer base.”

Salesforce has also revealed that it is the number one customer relationship management (CRM) software provider in Canada based on total software revenue in 2016. This is based off of Gartner’s worldwide all software markets, market share report.

“The shift to the cloud and customer-centricity combined with the rapid pace of digital transformation is driving unprecedented growth of our Intelligent Customer Success Platform in Canada,” said Richard Eyram, country manager of Salesforce Canada. “With the availability of our powerful platform on AWS, we’re poised to further accelerate cloud and CRM adoption in the country and drive innovation and success with our Canadian customers and partners.”

This move expands on the strategic alliance between Salesforce and AWS. Salesforce has selected AWS as its ‘preferred public cloud infrastructure provider’. In addition to Canada, Salesforce customers in Australia can expect AWS support as the AWS Asia Pacific (Sydney) region is planned for the later half of 2017.

Earlier this year Salesforce announced that it will streamline and support customer service teams with a new AI platform. AWS has also kept busy, recently launching a Direct Connect location in Toronto to support the Canada (Central) Region.

