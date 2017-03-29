Photo highlights of IDC Directions 2017

Mira Perry, research manager of enterprise applications, IDC Canada

Perry turned the conversation towards AI, pointing out that when IDC talks about this booming technology trend, it means more than an algorithm that can follow a simple decision tree. It’s talking about cognitive software that can learn, which it predicts will be a $700 million market by 2020 in Canada. Banks will be the first users of such solutions, for applications like fraud detection. If your bank asks you to state your name and address on the phone, that’s because it’s the best way to get a voice biometric imprint against you.