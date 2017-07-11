OpenText unveils new human resources management tool

Human resources (HR) is getting a simplified new management software.

Canadian enterprise information management company OpenText has launched its People Center, an HR application built on OpenText AppWorks that will deliver human resource management capabilities, at its annual Enterprise World, this year in Toronto from July 11 to 13.

The software is available as a service and on-premise, and integrates with key back-end systems to “to provide employees and HR teams with self-service access to relevant information, forms and documents; enable faster response to inquiries and requests; and offer the ability to address critical HR issues,” the company says.

Its goal is to deliver deeper visibility and insight into HR services for talent-focused organizations, and also offers an employee portal with case management abilities that can be integrated with the rest of the company’s EIM portfolio. It simplifies access to employee documents, and allows companies to take a data-driven approach to HR by incorporating predictive analytics.

“Built on the low-code development environment, OpenText AppWorks, People Center allows both professional and citizen developers to easily customize the application for specific organizational needs with pre-built accelerators and building blocks,” says Muhi Majzoub, executive vice president of engineering at OpenText, says in a July 11 press release. “The low-code platform speeds up development by enabling developers to rapidly design, build and deploy applications. It also enables developers to easily build new applications or extend applications as needed using purpose built APIs and RESTful or content services, such as the OpenText LEAP family of products.”

With People Center, HR departments will be able to:

Centralize Content and Gain Compliance – Access control by role to ensure confidentiality and protect employees’ privacy along with regulatory tracking to ensure employees have all documents in place to avoid compliance concerns.

Simplify Question and Request Responses – Easily capture, respond and track inquiries and requests. Quickly build additional processes to manage employee engagement and increase responsiveness.

Gain Visibility and Control of Key Metrics and SLAs – Track and report on key metrics to optimize HR service delivery performance.

It will be generally available in late summer 2017, OpenText says, but initially only for the North American market.

