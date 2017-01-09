New RSA president hired from Dell EMC’s internal roster

Dell Technologies subsidiary and cyber security vendor RSA has a new president in Rohit Ghai, set to take effect upon the close of the transaction involving a Dell EMC’s Enterprise Content Division (ECM).

A press release issued Monday morning made the announcement, quoting chairman and CEO of Dell Technologies, Michael Dell, as saying Ghai will help RSA “continue to excel as one of the industry’s most pervasive and influential security brands.”

Ghai’s canned quotes refer to RSA’s mission to deliver “transformational architecture that connects insights with business context,” and the quality of the talent on RSA’s leadership, engineering, and sales teams. He says RSA is committed to its customers and partner ecosystem.

Following Dell’s completed acquisition of EMC in September, Waterloo-based OpenText announced it would be acquiring the Enterprise Content Management division that was a part of EMC. That deal included Documentum, an ECM firm that had been earlier acquired by EMC. Ghai was president of the ECM division since December 2014, and previously worked at CA.

Ghai spoke in front of RSA employees on Monday morning at the company’s headquarters in Bedford, Mass., according to RSA’s Twitter feed. There, he said there’s never been a more critical time for cyber security. In a blog post published on Sunday to RSA’s website, Gohit makes the same case.

“2016 brought an unprecedented focus on the global cybersecurity situation,” we wrote. “From the use of IoT vulnerabilities to halt the largest global websites, to politically motivated intrusions, to power grids being targeted – threats that were previously unimaginable are now playing out regularly.”

In his last blog post on Dell EMC’s Pulse blog, Ghai pointed to Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for ECM, which named his division as part of that report for the 13th consecutive time. There, he wrote:

“Change is inevitable. Change helps differentiate the leaders from the also-rans. The future belongs to those that not just embrace change but manifest it in the market.”

