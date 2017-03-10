Microsoft is making Visual Studio faster with latest edition

Microsoft Corp. is focusing on improving solution load times and making build performance faster with the release of Visual Studio 2017.

Enhancing the minute-to-minute experience is the name of the game with the latest version of Visual Studio. On top of making solution times shorter and build performance faster, particularly for C++ projects, the upgrades include improvements to code navigation. Navigating through Visual Studio 2017 should become an easier task with the inclusion of custom grouping, sorting, filtering, and searching.

Visual Studio 2017 also makes strives in working in DevOps environments. Inclusions like live dependency validation have been introduced to “help drive DevOps earlier in the development process.” New features such as Live Unit Testing, Exception Helpers, and Run to Click will help IT professionals “tighten their DevOps loop by reducing regression risks and immediately exposing the root cause of new bugs.”

Developers can also use the new Visual Studio 2017 to extend DevOps processes to SQL Servers through Redgate integration and automate database deployments.

With an increased focus on Azure, Microsoft has added new tools to better integrate with the cloud to Visual Studio 2017. This includes comprehensive integration with .NET Core, Azure applications, services, and Docker containers to name a few.

Mobility is another focus with the inclusion of Xamarin’s debugging, profiling tools, and unit test generation features. Developers will also be able to develop mobile apps with Apache Cordova or build C++ cross platform libraries with these additions.

Enterprise and professional customers of the Visual Studio 2017 can also get additional software licences through select partners, and receive “complementary access” to training from some of Microsoft’s top partners.

For more on the additions to Visual Studio with the 2017 edition, you can check them out on Microsoft’s website. For an even deeper look, you can check out the release notes as well.

