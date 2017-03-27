Jabra Speak 710 speakerphone designed for C-suite road warriors

Jabra pulled back the curtains on its new personal audio device today that targets executives that find themselves running their business via conference calls.

The Speak 710 is a personal conference speakerphone that connects with your smartphone, laptop, and any unified communications solution that your business runs. The coaster-sized device has a kickstand and provides HiFi audio and features six omni-directional microphones to pick up as many as six speakers in the same room.

The device includes a smart assistant button that will connect with Siri, Google Now, or Microsoft’s Cortana on your smartphone. It can also link up to another Speak 710 unit in the same room and provide amplified stereo sound and support for up to 12 speakers in the same room.

The device will connect with your PC or smartphone via Bluetooth or USB and it supports a 100-foot range with PCs, or a 33-foot range with smartphones. Jabra says the battery life lasts up to 15 hours of talk time.

The device is certified for Avaya, Cisco, and Skype for Business support and Jabra says it’s powerful enough to play any music at full volume without distortion. So even when you’re put on hold, the experience should be enjoyable.

Jabra says the whole idea behind the speakerphone is to help out business leaders that spend an average of 10 days per month on the road. This mobile group of executives works an average of 58 hours per week, and about 2.5 hours per day in meetings.

As you might expect of a device marketed to executives, the Jabra Speak 710 isn’t cheap. You can pre-order it on Jabra’s website for $389.

