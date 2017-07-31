Introducing Hashtag Trending – Your daily dose of tech stories everyone’s talking about

We’re here to announce our new podcast, Hashtag Trending. Every day, we’ll tell you the trending technology topics from all the most popular websites. That includes Google, Reddit, Twitter, Facebook, SnapChat and more.

We know you’re busy. That’s why we’re scouring the web to keep you up to date. It’s exactly what you need to know about the topics that everyone else is talking about today, all in one place.

And all in just two minutes.

Each one of us will be taking turns hosting this show from week to week. We look forward to bringing you the top trending topics every morning. Be sure to subscribe to Hashtag Trending on iTunes, Google Play, or however you listen to podcasts. You’ll never feel out of the loop again.

Sponsor: Jolera

Download this paper to read how Jolera can solve your data protection challenges and find out what the right tools are to implement in your IT department.