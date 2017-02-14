IDC names these 5 service providers as Canada’s security leaders

IBM, Deloitte, Bell, CGI and the Herjavec Group are the leaders in the security services market in Canada, according to a new vendor assessment report from IDC Canada.

The assessment is based on interviews on 11 service providers conducted by IDC and an evaluation of vendors, consultants, and system integrators. The analyst firm evaluated service provider across six different categories:

Canadian footprint – including channel partners, security operation centres, offices, sales staff, security engineers, research teams, and geographic coverage across the country.

Management and monitoring of a range of devices and software.

Professional services that included strategy and planning, compliance and auditing, policy assessment and development, testing, breach or incident response, and more.

Support for traditional Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) platforms.

Cloud security capabilities.

Support for next-generation technologies such as endpoint security solutions.

“The Canadian security services market is evolving quickly as pure-play providers are acquired, partnerships are formed , and new players try to tap into the strong growth security services vendors have been experiencing,” says Kevin Lonergan, senior analyst of infrastructure solutions at IDC Canada, in a press release. “Although competition is ramping up, there are still many opportunities for green field growth as Canadian organizations continue to look to third parties for help securing their business.”

IDC also named several vendors to its Major players category:

Above Security

eSentire

Scalar

SecureWorks

TrustWave

Paladion

Leaders are considered to provide a complete range of services that could meet the needs of a small business to a large enterprise, IDC says. But just because a vendor is in the leaders category doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the best fit for your business. Each business will be looking to hire the vendor that can work with their own budget and offer solutions priced to meet their specific security priorities.

