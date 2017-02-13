HPE 3PAR upgrades bring ‘third wave’ of all-flash storage

Upgrades to Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s 3PAR all-flash storage system will help customers accelerate and simplify applications and minimize risks while supporting a hybrid IT solution, according to the vendor.

The upgrades come in four separate solutions within the 3PAR portfolio: 3PAR Adaptive Data Reduction (ADR), 3PAR Peer Persistence, HPE Recovery Manager Central (RMC), and 3PAR StoreServ Management Console. The four solutions will help customers usher in what HPE is calling the “third wave” of flash evolution.

“The first wave was centered around performance, followed by performance and affordability in the second wave,” said Vish Mulchand, HPE’s senior director of product management and marketing. “The third wave means that we have to go beyond looking at a flash array, but looking at an infrastructure system across the whole service array.”

This ideal is highlighted by the new 3PAR ADR solution that aims to reduce capacity costs by compressing comprehensive data. This is done through four key technologies: As data comes into the array, duplicate zeroes are removed; removing duplicate blocks; compressing those remaining blocks for further data reduction; and a new 3PAR Data Packing algorithm that organizes data in a way that avoids garbage-heavy processes that would otherwise weigh down a flash storage array.

As far as the other solutions go, 3PAR Peer Persistence updates add third site capability, allowing HPE to enable disaster recovery across greater distances. Off-premises copy management through HPE RMC can extend data protection beyond the array – a useful upgrade for those deploying on older-flash arrays because of their performance and expansion capabilities.

The last upgrade expand the automation capabilities of the 3PAR StoreServ Management Console. This “includes the ability to automate and schedule large-scale data migrations of up to twenty-four 3PAR or supported third-party storage systems.

Additionally, HPE has announced that the next-generation of the 3PAR operating system (3PAR 0S 3.3.1) will be available in Q1 2017 for no additional charge for current 3PAR customers. New OS features include:

3PAR Express Writes optimization in order to accelerate applications running over iSCSI to reduce latency by up to 40 per cent.

Better support cloud computing deployments with iSCSI updates that include expanded host connectivity and multi-tenant IP networking.

Serve more workloads with 3PAR File Persona updates that double scalability, automate provisioning, and enable cross-protocol file sharing.

