Hashtag Trending: Aug. 4, 2017 – An ultra-basic new cellphone, Tesla’s Model 3 flying off the shelves

A new phone is perfect for recovering smartphone addicts, academics are tweeting, and the new Tesla car is selling like hot cakes.

Starting with Product Hunt – Do you use your phone too much? Well then you need Light Phone. This cell phone features a simple interface and is designed to be used as little as possible. This phone only supports voice calls and stores just nine numbers to speed dial. You won’t be wasting your time playing Candy Crush here. So far the phone has found success on crowdfunding platforms like Kickstarter and Republic.

On Twitter, some surprisingly high brow subject matter. The 2017 International Scholarly Publishing Conference in Montreal was trending today. In the opening keynote, Jean-Claude Guédon spoke about reclaiming the territory of scholarship. It advocates for research institutions to create an open and networked system of scholarly communication. Larger publishers have gained too much influence in scholarly communities.

From Reddit, Tesla Model 3 sales are hot. Surprising no one, Elon Musk’s newest luxury electric vehicle is booking 1,800 reservations per day. Thousands of Tesla employees are already customizing their orders of the new car. Deliveries to Tesla customers outside of its own employees will begin by the end of the year. The long-range battery Model 3 starts pricing at $44,000. Don’t get your hopes up Canadians, as orders outside the U.S. won’t be delivered until at least late 2018.