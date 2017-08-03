Hashtag Trending: Aug. 3, 2017 – Shopify’s new hardware, Apple beats estimates

Shopify’s new products are for in-person sales, Apple’s got a ton of cash, and a cable TV crackdown.

Trending on Product Hunt is Shopify’s new Chip and Swipe Reader. It’s a wireless device designed to accept payments from EMV credit cards. The Ottawa-based e-commerce platform says it’s the first hardware that it’s designed itself. To use it, merchants will need two things – an online store with Shopify and a POS system. Right now the card reader is only available in the U.S.

On Google Trends, Apple’s stock jumped up five per cent after third quarter earnings were revealed yesterday. That makes Apple the most valuable company on the planet at $775 billion market cap. Apple sold more iPhones and iPads than analysts expected. CEO Tim Cook also said he was excited about ARKit. He says he’s seen compelling solutions for consumers, small businesses, and enterprises made with the augmented reality tools.

From Reddit, a Montreal software developer had his home searched over a copyright infringement case involving Canada’s largest telecommunications incumbents. TVAddons founder Adam Lackman was subjected to a search that lasted for 16 hours on June 12. It was conducted by a bailiff, two computer technicians, and a lawyer. A judge has since ruled that search unlawful and ordered that seized property be returned. But a Federal Court of Appeal decision on July 13 stayed that lower court decision on the grounds that it could jeopardize evidence that will be necessary to review in court. As a result, Lackman still can’t access TVaddon’s website or social media accounts.

