Hashtag Trending: Aug. 2 – Car2Go perks, and iOS 11 breaks stuff

It’s “the best or nothing” for Calgary Car2Go members, an infamous website operator gets a legal break, and iOS 11 might break some apps.

Popular on Google Trends, Car2Go is rewarding its 110,000 Calgary members with some new wheels. The car sharing service is adding Mercedes-Benz CLA and GLA models to its fleet. Car2Go says the move is in response to customer demand for cars that can fit more passengers. Members will be able to access the news cars by using the smartphone app, at a rate of 47 cents per minute. Next time your grandfather asks what a quarter can even get you these days, I guess you know what the answer is.

From Reddit, The founder of Megaupload is getting his hands back on his funds and property that were seized by Hong Kong New Zealand law enforcement. Facing prosecution in the United States over a criminal copyright case, Kim Dotcom (yes, that’s his name) has been resisting extradition. He also faced a civil case that saw seizure of property including millions of dollars in cash, a mansion, some big screen TVs, and four jet skis. But earlier this month a New Zealand intelligence agency illegally spied on Dotcom. So now Kim expects to see some of his stuff returned.

On Snapchat, iPhone users are worried about the iOS 11 update breaking some of their favourite apps. A Mashable story from March detailed how Apple is requiring developers to support 64-bit chip architecture with the new version of iOS anticipated for the Fall. According to analytics firm Sensor Tower, as many as 187,000 apps could break as a result. That’s 8 per cent of all the apps in the App Store – and most of them are games.

That’s what’s trending today. Hashtag Trending is produced by IT World Canada. Subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, or wherever else you listen to podcasts. I’m Brian Jackson.

Sponsor: Jolera

Download this paper to read how Jolera can solve your data protection challenges and find out what the right tools are to implement in your IT department.