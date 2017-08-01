Hashtag Trending: Aug. 1 – Apple loses in court, Game of Thrones hacked

Apple loses a court decision, full metal printing, and Game of Thrones gets hacked.

From Google Trends, Apple will face new class-action lawsuits after a U.S. district judge ruled against it on Monday. Plaintiffs in the case say that Apple disabled its FaceTime video calling app on iOS 6 and earlier, just to save money on the video processing fees. The San Jose judge in the case quoted an email that was said to be from an Apple employee, describing iOS 6 users as “basically screwed” because of the decision.

On Reddit, could 3D printing change the way metal parts are manufactured? Massachusetts-based Desktop Metal is a startup that says it can make reliable metal printing up to 100 times faster, and its materials cost would be 20 times cheaper than existing laser cutting techniques. The company will sell a studio system for rapid prototyping, and a production system for mass manufacturing.

Facebook Trends shows hackers have targeted HBO’s popular TV series Game of Thrones. In a digital heist of 1.5 terabytes of data, some unaired episodes have already posted online, including next week’s episode. Talk about a spoiler alert!

