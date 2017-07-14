Half of Montreal’s metro in now online

The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) is on schedule to meet its 2020 goal of complete connectivity of Montreal’s metro.

Passengers will now see complete LTE mobile connectivity between the Côte-Vertu and Mont-Royal stations on the orange line, Beaudry and Lionel-Groulx on the green line, Snowdon and Acadie on the blue line, and on the entire yellow line. This means that the total number of connected stations is up to 34 out of 68.

The LTE mobile network allows for connectivity throughout metro cars, tunnels, and stations. This gives riders the ability to send and receive calls and text messages as if they were above ground.

STM is working with Telus, the project integrator, as well as Bell, Rogers, and Videotron to meet this goal of complete connectivity. With another half of the stations left to go, deployment for the rest of 2017 will focus on stations north of Mont-Royal and the rest of the blue line up to Jean-Talon. Those stations north of Jean-Talon on the orange line will be completed in 2018.

The project was started in 2014 and based on a jointly assumed investment by Bell, Rogers, Telus and Videotron. The goal by 2020 is to cover all 71 km and 68 station of the Montreal metro system.

Sponsor: IBM