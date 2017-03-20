Epson debuts two new enterprise-grade printers

Businesses of all sizes now have a wider selection of printers to choose from.

Epson America, Inc. has announced two new corporate class printers, the high-speed WorkForce Enterprise WF-C20590 A3 multifunction printer and the WorkForce Pro WF-C869R A3 multifunction printer, in an effort to disrupt the corporate printing market.

The WorkForce Enterprise, meant for the high end, department workgroup space, offers speeds of up to 100 ISO ppm and is powered by PrecisionCore Line Head Technology. It automatically detects and corrects clogged nozzles, and uses up to 50 per cent less power than most other colour lasers on the market.

It comes with high capacity ink cartridges, which can yield up to 100,000 pages (black) and 50,000 pages (colour) each, and is also compatible with “third-party software solutions for managing usage limitations, user authentication and more.”

And in keeping up with the modern age, it is able to print from mobile devices, or scan to the cloud.

With the WorkForce Enterprise, Epson was able “to solve a long time-challenge for SMB and large workgroups: making color printing in the office accessible to all, at an affordable cost,” Mark Mathews, commercial vice president of marketing at Epson America, Inc., says in a Mar. 20 press release.

“Delivering 100 pages per minute, the WorkForce Enterprise WF-C20590 is the first in a new class of Epson printers that integrate PrecisionCore Line Head Technology to unleash unrestricted and cost-effective color printing in the office,” says Mathews.

The WorkForce Pro, on the other hand, offers “the lowest colour printing costs in its class,” says Epson. Its replaceable ink pack system means it can print up to 84,000 ISO pages before needing to change the ink pack, and can print at speeds of 24 ISO ppm for both black and colour pages.

It also boasts 50 per cent energy reduction, like the WorkForce Enteprise, and comes with several security features, such as PIN number certification for job release and user control access.

The WorkForce Pro seamlessly integrates “with web-based enterprise applications such as PaperCut MF and other workflows,” and is enabled for remote printer data collection.

The WorkForce Enterprise will be available in summer 2017, while the Pro will be available in the spring. Both offer channel support and enhance serviceability with their easy to use designs and long-lasting cartridges, allowing managed print services to handle more products at once.

