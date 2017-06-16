Empowerment and efficiency key themes at 2017 Dell EMC Canadian Customer Summit

Digital transformation is the “next big thing” right now. Most C-suite execs have either taken their companies on wild rides into an exciting digital future or are pushing conversations that will eventually lead in that direction.

Empowerment, efficiency & more

At the 2017 Dell EMC Canadian Customer Summit (#DellEMCCanadianSummit), taking place June 27th at the fabulous Ritz-Carlton in downtown Toronto, you can learn about:

Empowering employees, and giving your company confidence with a proactive security strategy;

Inventing new business models that create value for you and your customers;

Streamlining processes to improve the performance of even traditional applications;

Helping employees collaborate, access data, and meet customer demands from anywhere;

Investing in the right technology, building pragmatically, and delivering results;

Providing dynamic, personalized customer experiences that lead to omni-channel excellence; and

Working with your cybersecurity leader to improve coordination and prioritization of risk

The summit will end on a quintessentially Canadian note with Brendan Shanahan, current president and alternate governor for the Toronto Maple Leafs hockey club, former director of player safety for the National Hockey League. Shanahan, who as a player scored over 700 goals and was on three Stanley Cup-winning teams, will be “on the ice” in the closing minutes of the Summit to talk about innovation from the ice to the boardroom. Shanahan’s words will carry weight as they come not from someone who has studied success but someone who has achieved it at every level of his professional career.

Dell EMC is committed to providing companies with the intelligent devices, infrastructure, and services they need to modernize their data center, drive progress, and assume a leadership mindset and position in the digital business era.

This year’s Canadian Customer Summit is an opportunity for you to engage with Dell EMC and hear from some of the brightest minds in the industry about how to transform your workforce as well as your IT security and infrastructure.

