Driving better business outcomes with cognitive intelligence

Digital has been a great democratizing force in business for years now. Free access to technology and the widespread sharing of knowledge online has made it possible for virtually anyone to compete even with players who have been around for decades. While most would agree that more competition in business is a good thing, it is a fact that the more competition a company faces, the harder it must work to either reach the summit or to maintain its lofty position atop the mountain.

Bedeviled in the details

Inefficiency is arguably a company’s chief enemy. Even a successful enterprise, one that has talent, ambition, and a spirit of innovation, comes nowhere near its true potential if its processes are broken, if its people are not working intelligently.

Some companies’ staff are plagued by minutiae, forced to spend the bulk of their time resolving low-rent issues that in an efficient enterprise would not have arisen, much less have come to bedevil staff. Sometimes these companies are bleeding money from their call center. This situation often gives rise to stress, both for those who are on the front lines and those who oversee the entire mess. Staff start making unforced errors, and after-hour calls to the company’s IT people drive them to consider taking their services to less frantic environs.

A company that is groaning under the weight of its inefficiencies has very few comforts beyond the fact that it is not the only company in the world that is so burdened. However, to stand on this point — “We’re no better or worse than the next company” — is dangerous thinking for any company with ambition. More likely it ends up being the kiss of death. In a world where the pace of technological change is becoming more intense, the amount of time one must devote to one’s business just to keep the lights on can only increase.

Fortunately, there is a path to higher ground and it begins and ends with cognitive intelligence.

Cognitive intelligence in business involves the collection of data from various sources, and the analysis of this data using software and other technologies; this allows for a clear view of internal processes, an understanding of how a market receives products and services, and an understanding of how customer loyalty is generated and retained.

In a webinar entitled "Get Smarter and Faster with Cognitive Intelligence" this coming March 29th, IT World Canada CIO Jim Love and IBM Senior IT Architect and cloud automation expert Geoff Beamer will examine the many ways cloud automation can turn your business into a hyper-intelligent and hyper-agile machine.

This fascinating and actionable webinar will include information on how IBM Cloud Automation Services can help you:

Make smarter decisions based on cognitive analytics;

based on cognitive analytics; Retain staff by engaging and challenging them with more meaningful work;

by engaging and challenging them with more meaningful work; Foster a work-life balance even as the pace of business and tech intensifies;

even as the pace of business and tech intensifies; Reduce high-severity accidents by handling low-severity incidents before they escalate;

by handling low-severity incidents before they escalate; Develop a more symmetrical workflow which keeps employee stress levels low; and

which keeps employee stress levels low; and Improve your speed, moving more swiftly from one issue to the next one

Your challenge is to learn how to drive better outcomes, to act with increased speed, and to increase the quality of the service you offer. This may be a tall order in a complex, hyper-speed business reality, but as you will learn in this webinar, it is far from impossible.

