Donald Trump inauguration comes with 14 tech-related administration roles lacking nomination

On the day that Donald Trump is inaugurated as the President of the United States, a huge majority of administration positions remain unfilled, including 14 key technology roles.

According to an online tool maintained by the Washington Post and U.S. nonprofit organization Partnership for Public Service reveals that among the 660 positions yet to be filled by the new commander-in-chief’s transition team, 14 are tech-related.

The positions span seven departments, from the President’s executive office to the Department of Defense, and in most cases incorporate technology into a broader portfolio that includes science, research, and education, among other areas of governance.

First and foremost, the president’s executive office includes five positions, led by the Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy. Colloquially known as the president’s science advisor, the director is responsible for providing scientific and technological analysis for federal government policies, plans, and programs, including the development and implementation of science and technology-based policies and budgets; leading collaboration efforts with the private sector; and advising the president and other members of the executive office on the impact of science and technology on domestic and international affairs. The post is currently held by John Holdren, previously the Director of the Woods Hole Research Center.

Four tech-related associate directors will be working under whoever is chosen: one for the environment, one for science, one for technology, and one for national security and international affairs.

The Department of Defense, meanwhile, includes four tech-related positions, led by the Under secretary for acquisition, technology and logistics, who supports and advises the Secretary of Defense and Deputy Secretary of Defense in all matters involving service and equipment procurement, research and development, developmental testing, and contract administration. The under secretary also oversees logistics, maintenance, and support for all elements of the department, and establishes maintenance policies for defense of the U.S. of the industrial base. The role is currently held by Frank Kendall, who had served on the boards of directors at Amnesty International and Human Rights First.

Three key assistants work underneath the under secretary: the principal deputy; the assistant secretary of the Air Force for acquisition, technology, and logistics; and the assistant secretary of the army for acquisition, logistics, and technology.

Serving under the U.S. Department of Commerce, the under secretary for standards and technology serves as the secretary of commerce’s primary advisor regarding technological development, and is responsible for promoting innovation and industrial competitiveness through measurement science and technology.

The Department of Homeland Security’s under secretary for science and technology serves as the department’s head of, well, science and technology, and as the primary assistant and adviser to the Secretary of Homeland Security and Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security for all department-related technological research. The job is currently held by Reginald Brothers.

Established in 2014, the Department of Transportation’s assistant secretary for research and technology’s mission is to “transform transportation,” according to the position’s website, by promoting innovation and technology development, conducting research, pursuing partnerships that expand the technology available to the department, and training workers.

The Department of Veterans’ Affairs’ assistant secretary for information and technology serves as the department’s CIO. While descriptions of the position itself are hard to come by the current assistant secretary, LaVerne Council, is described as being in charge of the department’s $4 billion USD IT budget and more than 8,000 employees.

Finally, under the department of education, the assistant secretary for career, technical and adult education simply serves as the principal advisor to the secretary of education – who, if Trump has his way, will soon be billionaire evangelist and Republican fundraiser Betsy DeVos.

No nominees have been announced for any of the positions thus far.

Here’s a complete list of technology-related positions that remain unfilled, according to a tracking database maintained by the Washington Post and the Partnership for Public Service in the U.S.: