Dimension Data has a new dedicated Apple practice

Dimension Data will now be able to help organizations deliver consulting, implementation, full management, and support for enterprise solutions on iOS devices.

At it’s core, this partnership will allow users to securely deploy and manage corporate apps and data across Apple’s Mac, iPad, iPhone, and Apple Watch devices through Dimension Data. It specifically address customers’ enterprise mobility configuration, control, support, and security needs.

Further Dimension Data enterprise mobility services also include resale, configuration, provisioning, logistics, and help desk support.

“We understand that our clients need a strategic approach to mobility – one that merges the world’s best user experience through Apple devices with full enterprise capabilities,” said Joe Manuele, group executive of customer experience and collaboration at Dimension Data in a statement.

For example, this new practice will now support solutions such as Cisco video and collaboration solutions on iOS. This builds on Apple’s partnership with Cisco, who is also a strategic partner of Dimension Data. At Cisco Live in late June, Apple and Cisco announced that Cisco will be developing a security connector application for iPhones and iPads in the enterprise. Apple has also been working with Deloitte, IBM, and SAP to scale iOS for enterprises and businesses of all sizes.

“As a global systems integration partner for Apple, our services and dedicated practice will free companies from integration and management complexities so they can focus on their business and unleash the full potential of the mobile enterprise,” said Manuele.

This Apple practice will be staffed by a worldwide team of network and systems engineers, client service, and support teams. It will have the full guidance and support of experts from Apple. Dimension Data will also be opening a Center of Excellence in the U.S. that is ‘designed to showcase Apple products and demonstrate Apple and Cisco solutions’. Further Centers will roll out in the future across the globe.