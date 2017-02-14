Digital Transformation is a marathon, not a sprint

Over the past 12-18 months, many organizations have initiated digital transformation strategies and are beginning to enjoy financial and business benefits.

But it is a long journey, and others early in the process are still asking key questions around processes, business models and technology strategies.

“Business leaders who are paying attention, understand digital transformation is poised to usher in a new era of convenience, affordability, and responsiveness,” says Jim Love, CIO of IT World Canada (ITWC), “but for businesses that fail to embrace its promises, the possibility for significant disruption is real.”

Love will be one of several IT leaders on stage for IDC Directions 2017, a day-long exploration of technology development trends, opportunities and emerging markets that will influence Canadian businesses this year and beyond.

Global analysts from IDC will share their insights on topics ranging from artificial intelligence adoption to people and technology strategies for delivering the ultimate in customer service. IDC Canada’s Group VP of Research, Tony Olvet will detail the existing best practices to accelerate digital transformation, while the company’s Research VP for Mobility, JP Bouchard, will early present success stories on what some contend will be the wave in business: augmented reality and virtual reality (AR/VR).

Unprecedented digital disruption is leaving senior IT executives to struggle with timely responses to new and escalating requirements for competency and speed. Love’s panel will how effective leaders are digitally transforming their organizations to identify priorities and create new value with technology. Panel members include Shawn Slack, CIO, City of Mississauga, Steve Heck, Global IT Director, Microsoft, Samantha Liscio, Senior Vice President, Enterprise Planning & Reporting | eHealth Ontario and Dan Donovan, strategy consultant and former VP Technology, Porter Airlines.

If you are interested in the next technological revolution and the impact digital transformation will have on the global economy – and every industry, then this conference is for you, says Love.

In January, ITWC, a co-sponsor of IDC Directions 2017 event, launched the Digital Transformation Awards program, designed to recognize digital transformation excellence. Nominations are now open and winners will be presented at the conclusion of a Digital Transformation conference in Toronto June 14, 2017.

