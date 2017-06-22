Cogeco Peer 1 expands connectivity services to help businesses digitally transform

Digital transformation is no small task, and Cogeco Peer 1 is hoping to reduce the complexity of the process.

The Vancouver-based company is expanding its multi-protocol label switching (MPLS) connectivity services, a solution that can help reduce the IT complexities of digital transformation for businesses, to customers in the U.S. and Europe.

Cogeco Peer 1’s MPLS technology allows its customers around the world to build a secure and private “any-to-any” network that connects multiple locations with the lowest latency routes. With a fully managed and diverse network of over 48,000 kilometres of fibre routes, businesses with multiple locations in multiple countries can easily leverage the power of MPLS.

“Cogeco Peer 1 MPLS enables businesses globally to leverage the best in cloud, hosting, colocation, managed IT, security and connectivity services together, through a single service provider, on one scalable, easy-to-manage network,” says Bertrand Labelle, vice president of marketing and innovation, in a June 22 press release. “In a digital age of data-hungry applications and cloud-based technologies, organizations now need powerful connectivity solutions that can keep up with the growing demand for seamless mobility solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) devices and big data analytics capabilities.”

Gartner, a U.S.-based research and advisory firm, predicts that there will be more than 20 billion Internet-connected devices by 2020, and more than half of major new business processes and systems “will incorporate some element of IoT.”

As a result, MPLS is a flexible and easy to administer solution that is “ideal for organizations in the midst of a digital transformation and looking to reduce costs, improve network security, optimize efficiency and become more agile,” Cogeco Peer 1 says. It can securely transmit business applications and data over a single network access, with an option for either Ethernet or IP VPN services.

“With 16 data centers, our global FastFiber Network and more than 50 points of presence in North America and Europe combined, our global customers can now do more with the power, reliability, and reach of the Cogeco Peer 1 network,” adds Labelle. “MPLS is a customer’s first step towards true network convergence, offering design flexibility that lets you take advantage of converged data networks that deliver optimal network performance.”

