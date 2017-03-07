Check Point unveils new cloud security solution

The world’s largest network cyber security vendor has announced that it has joined the Google Cloud Technology partner program with its newest security release.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., based in Israel, has launched its vSEC for Google Cloud Platform, an advanced, multi-layer security solution to protect workloads in physical, virtual and cloud environments across any platform.

“vSEC cloud security provides powerful threat prevention which scales automatically as your business grows,” Erez Berkner, director of product management at Check Point, says in a Mar. 7 press release. “Security automatically adapts to dynamic changes in the cloud environment enabling DevOps and security teams to place security on auto- pilot and to uniformly extend security controls across all clouds.”

vSEC prevents lateral movement of threats between servers hosted inside the cloud and, since it is designed for dynamic and agile cloud environments, can automatically scale as needed to provide enhanced visibility into security threats.

It also ensures visibility by offering single pane of glass security management for public and private cloud, and an easy-to-use single click template ensures that deploying the security is quick and simple.

Additionally, security protections can be tailored based on specific requirements and fully integrated security features include: Firewall, IPS, Application Control, IPsec VPN, Antivirus, Anti-Bot, and Check Point’s sandboxing technology SandBlast.

Essentially, vSEC extends the same cloud security that customers are running in their own data centres, Adam Massey, director of technology partnerships at Google Cloud explains in the press release.

“We are excited to have Check Point back our commitment to help customers build highly secure, scalable and high-performance applications,” he continues.

It was a natural fit for the company to build its new cloud environment around Google Cloud Platform, as it currently uses a variety of Google services, Günther Oberhofer, head of networks and communications at Conrad Electronic SE, explains.

“Enabling strong security was also a key part of that strategy,” he added. “Check Point vSEC lets us securely leverage the cloud to its fullest capabilities, extending our on-premise data center while protecting critical assets from external and internal threats, all while achieving speed, agility and cost-savings offered by Google Cloud Platform.”

