CanadianCIO of the Year nominations are open. Who will you nominate?

CanadianCIO of the Year is the premier technology executive recognition program in Canada. We are looking for IT executives and emerging leaders who have shown excellence in leading information technology.

Technology is an integral part of doing business. Utilizing it to proactively advance company initiatives takes strategy, planning and implementation. The CanadianCIO of the Year Awards honour IT executives who have shown excellence in leading information technology. The award recognizes the top technology executives that use IT in innovative ways to create a competitive advantage, optimize business processes, enable company growth and impact the company’s bottom line.

Reasons for nomination

Give us examples of how your nominee has substantially helped his or her organization. How has this person used IT in innovative ways to create competitive advantage, optimize business processes and enable growth? Taking initiative and going above and beyond the regular scope of duties to make something happen should also be included. How has this person set the bar higher for competitors? If possible, provide numbers/examples that illustrate how this person helped his/her organization.

This is your annual opportunity to recognize and honor the hard work of CIOs, CISO and equivalent technology leaders. Finalists will be featured in the October issue of CanadianCIO. Winners will be honored November 9 during the ITAC Ingenious Awards Gala, a celebratory event honoring the innovation heroes. The winners will also be featured in November-December issue of CanadianCIO.

Categories

IT leaders are eligible for nomination in the following categories:

Private company (any size)

Non-profit, public company or government organization

Evaluation Criteria

IT leaders are evaluated on their contributions in the following areas:

• Innovation in strategy and implementation of enterprise-wide IT systems

• Leadership style and management effectiveness

• Business value created as a direct result of IT operations for the organization

• Community involvement in industry and/or philanthropy outside their organization

Past finalists include executives from companies of all sizes, non-profits, and education. Recent winners have included Ted Maulucci, Tridel Group, Peter Bak, Humber River Hospital, Lydia Lee, UHN, Brenda Hoffman, TSX, and Corinne Charette, Chief CIO of Canada.

Eligibility

Chief information officers, chief information security officers, or those in equivalent positions, are recognized for their innovation and creativity in planning and deploying their enterprise systems, future technology goals, management philosophy and service to the industry and community.

NOMINATIONS

You can submit nominations online, using this form.