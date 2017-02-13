Avaya looking to increase presence in Canada with new managing director

Avaya Inc. is broadening its footprint in Canada with its most recent personnel appointment.

The company has announced that Rejean Bourgault will be the new managing director and president of sales, and will be responsible for “driving revenue growth and increasing market share in Canada,” according to a Feb. 13 Avaya press release.

“I’m excited about this tremendous opportunity and eager to work closely with Avaya customers, service providers, partners and consultants to deliver superior communications experiences and support them through their digital transformation,” Bourgault says in the release. “By providing integrated, secure software and services on premise, in the cloud, or as hybrid solutions, Avaya will continue to help Canadian businesses and governments improve their customer service, increase productivity, reduce time to service and boost profitability across the board.”

Bourgault, a specialist in operations, sales and engineering, has 28 years of experience in the IT industry, including international assignments in Europe and Asia. He is also a member of the World Future Society and holds a degree in engineering from the Université de Sherbrooke, approximately 130 kilometres east of Montreal, Que.

“Previously at Avaya as a leader in sales and operations for Canadian federal government accounts, he successfully led his team in some of the largest and most strategic IT initiatives in the country, focusing on cloud and managed services opportunities,” the company says. “Bourgault is also recognized for his thought leadership and delivering keynotes on technology to a wide array of audiences with unique energy and passion.”

According to the company’s press release, he will report directly to Galib Karim, the vice president of Americas International.

