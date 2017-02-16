Arrest warrant issued for Samsung chair

Less than a month after their initial request was denied, South Korean prosecutors have been issued a warrant to arrest Samsung Electronics Ltd. vice chair Lee Jae-yong.

According to Bloomberg the de facto head of Samsung, known professionally as Jay Y. Lee, had been summoned to court as of 6 AM local time on Feb. 17. At press time, no further information had been released.

Lee had been under investigation regarding alleged corruption charges involving impeached South Korean president Park Geun-hye.

The son of company chair Lee Kun-hee, the younger Lee has officially served as Samsung’s vice chair and its de facto head since his father suffered a heart attack in 2014. He was accused by an independent investigation team for participating in payments that Samsung made to Choi Soon-sil, the presidential friend and advisor at the heart of Park’s impeachment scandal, in exchange for government support of a company merger that, according to the Korea Times, was designed for Lee to increase his stake in Samsung as a whole.

According to the Korea JoonAng Daily, Samsung pledged 22 billion won (approximately $24.39 million Canadian) to support the equestrian training of Choi’s daughter. It also contributed 1.6 billion won (approximately $1.77 million) to a winter sports training program established by Choi’s niece, and 20.4 billion won to a pair of Choi-affiliated nonprofit foundations.

The investigation team alleged that in return for the funds, the South Korean president’s office facilitated last year’s merger of Samsung C&T (Samsung’s parent company, which oversees international sales operations) and Samsung affiliate Cheil Industries by ordering the country’s National Pension Service, which held shares in both companies, to vote for the deal, according to the Korea Times. According to JoonAng Daily, the National Pension Service also happened to be the largest shareholder of Samsung C&T – and the deal was criticized as unfair for Samsung C&T.

During last month’s investigation Samsung denied providing Choi and her associates with financial aid in return for favours, while Lee himself denied all charges, none of which have been proven in court.