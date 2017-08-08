9 suggestions from ITAC for the 2018 Canadian budget

We’re in the second half of 2017 and you know what that means – it’s time to start thinking about the 2018 Canadian budget and how it may affect the Canadian ICT industry.

Last year, the Information Technology Association of Canada (ITAC) provided the federal government with 28 recommendations for its Innovation Agenda, many of which were addressed. Now ITAC is back with 24 specific recommendations across nine core areas that the organization feels the Canadian government still needs to address.

“While Budget 2017 was great for the ICT industry, we’re now in a place where we need the implementation of new programs to start delivering outcomes for technology companies,” said Robert Watson, ITAC CEO, in a statement. ITAC will present these recommendations to the Commons Standing Committee on Finance this fall.

Here are the nine areas that ITAC suggests the next budget should focus on regarding the ICT industry: